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Fatal shooting under investigation in Albemarle

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Albemarle Police Department
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — On the evening of March 25, the Albemarle Police Department responded to a reported shooting near Heath Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

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Officers found an adult woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and provided immediate medical aid before she was airlifted to a medical facility, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

An early investigation suggested the individuals involved knew each other, and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Albemarle Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating.

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