Republican candidate drops out of race after home targeted in drive-by

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Republican candidate for Mecklenburg County District 1 says he and his family will move out of the district after their home was targeted in a drive by shooting last month. Huntersville resident Aaron Marin says he will drop out of the race for Mecklenburg County District 1 as a result.

“We have been forced to leave our home, change our routines, and live in constant fear. The emotional and psychological impact on our children continues to grow,” Marin said in a statement. “As a direct result of this incident and the ongoing lack of resolution, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my candidacy for County Commissioner for District 1. The primary reason is that I will no longer be living in District 1 and, therefore, would not be able to properly represent its residents. Under different circumstances, I would have remained committed to this role, and I look forward to serving my community in the future.”

Breaking: Republican Mecklenburg County Commission candidate Aaron Marin says he is dropping out of the race for #MeckBOCC D1 after his home was shot into six weeks ago.



Due to fear, Marin says he and his family will no longer be living in District 1.



No arrests have been… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 25, 2026

The FBI and Huntersville Police Department are investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made. Channel 9 previously spoke to Marin about the incident. He said he and his family were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Bullets struck a tree, his cars, the mailbox and his basketball court.

Marin said during the course of the investigation, he learned of gaps in coverage when it comes to public safety and infrastructure in Huntersville.

“Through this process, we have uncovered serious concerns about public safety infrastructure in Huntersville. Major streets, commercial areas, and high-traffic zones lack adequate surveillance. In many cases, there are no cameras at all or the cameras that do exist are too low in quality to be effective,” he said. “This is not a minor issue, it is a critical gap that directly impacts investigations and delays justice.”

Marin says his family is now living in fear and under constant stress. He says his children were traumatized by the shooting.

“We are calling for immediate action, not only to resolve this case, but to address the systemic gaps that allowed this to happen,” he said. “Huntersville must invest in stronger surveillance, better infrastructure, and a more urgent response to violent crime.”

Spokesmen for the town of Huntersville and Huntersville Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntersville Police.

District 1 runs from north Charlotte to the Iredell County line and includes Lake Norman. Incumbent Commissioner Elaine Powell is not seeking reelection. A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says Marin can be replaced on the ballot if BOE receives a signed document saying he is dropping out and MeckGOP provides a replacement candidate prior to 75 days before the election.

VIDEO: Local candidate’s property struck several times in drive-by

Local candidate’s property struck several times in drive-by

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