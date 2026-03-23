Fatal single-vehicle crash reported on Chester County highway

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. — A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 21 near Edgemoor in Chester County claimed the life of a driver on Sunday afternoon, as their 1997 Honda Accord veered off the road and struck a tree, said troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The crash, which occurred around 2:46 p.m., resulted in the driver being transported to Piedmont Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Troopers did not release the victim’s name. Channel 9 is reaching out to the coroner’s office for their identity.

VIDEO: Chester County sees significant drop in crime, sheriff credits ‘proactive policing’

Chester County sees significant drop in crime, sheriff credits ‘proactive policing’

©2026 Cox Media Group