Father of 5 was killed after daughter was in fight with suspect’s son, records say

CHARLOTTE — The accused killer of a father of five is back in Charlotte after being tracked down by authorities in Maryland.

The family of Jamario Caldwell say they’re grateful for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives who caught the suspect, but they’re keeping Caldwell’s memory alive after he was killed almost two months ago.

“My daughter, she had seat covers made with his pictures of them,” one of Caldwell’s family members told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito.

CMPD says Caldwell was shot outside the Seigle Point apartments in the Belmont neighborhood after he had just dropped off his kids at school.

Corey Livingston was arrested in Maryland last month and was just extradited to Mecklenburg County this week. Caldwell’s family told Esposito they plan to be at every court appearance.

“The detectives at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department went above and beyond to make sure my family and my nephew got justice, his kids got justice,” the family member said.

They say the real justice will come when the suspect’s fate is sealed.

“I know God said we have to forgive him, and I had to tell my family I have, because I don’t know what is going to happen to me tomorrow, so I had to forgive,” the family member said. “But I never want him to be on the streets again, to see the light, his kids. Everything that was taken from my family needs to be taken from him.”

Court documents say the day before Caldwell died, his daughter was involved in a fight with the suspect’s son. Caldwell’s girlfriend told police that the boy’s mother said she wouldn’t sleep until Caldwell was dead.

According to court documents, detectives used a witness description and doorbell camera video to identify Livingston as the suspect.

Livingston is being held on a first-degree murder charge with no bond.

