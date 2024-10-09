‘This has destroyed our family’: Father of 5 killed in Belmont neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Family members are struggling to understand why Jamario Caldwell was killed.

He was a father of five and was returning after dropping off his kids at school. When his son was picked up from school Tuesday afternoon, he asked where his dad was.

His family called him Mario. The 32-year-old had a love for them that was endless.

“He’s just very outgoing. He makes you laugh. He likes to dance and cut up. Very laid back,” Jerra Hopper, Caldwell’s aunt, said.

CMPD Says Caldwell was shot Tuesday outside his Seigle Point apartment home. He was then put in the car and he died near exit 3A of I-277.

Family members have no idea why he was shot and are struggling to understand what to do next.

“This has just destroyed our family,” cousin Tonya Caldwell Rainey said. “We are devastated. We miss my cousin. We love my cousin. We want justice for my cousin.”

For now, family members are leaning on their faith in God and in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that his killer will be caught.

“We praying for closure because he deserves closure, and we’re doing everything in our power right now to make sure that he gets to rest in peace,” Hopper said. “We all prayed and asked God to lead us to the right people.”

The apartment complex is covered in cameras so Caldwell’s family hopes that will lead to the person who fired the shots. They have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a funeral.

