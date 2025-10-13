Father of bride accused of stealing firefighter’s truck after crash near wedding venue

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County wedding took a chaotic turn when the bride’s father allegedly crashed a car, then stole a volunteer firefighter’s pickup truck from the crash scene.

The Highway Patrol said Arthur Hoyle wrecked both vehicles near the Hidden Hill Wedding Venue Saturday night, leading to an hour-long search and leaving guests stranded for more than two hours.

At 5:30 p.m., Channel 9’s Dave Faherty speaks with the volunteer at Salem Fire and Rescue who had her pickup stolen.

Hoyle was still in jail on Monday.

VIDEO: 2 seriously hurt in Burke County crash