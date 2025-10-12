Road closed, some sheltered in place following 2 crashes on same Morganton road

MORGANTON, N.C. — Two vehicle accidents on Burkemont Mountain late Saturday night resulted in a road closure and emergency response from multiple agencies in Morganton.

The incidents occurred near Hidden Hills Venue on Burkemont Road, first with a vehicle going into an embankment around 10:50 p.m. Then, a second accident was reported, where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, prompting an expanded emergency response.

Burke County EMS and Salem Fire and Rescue were the first to respond to the scene. The second accident, involving a vehicle hitting a tree, required additional support from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, City of Morganton Public Safety, and Burke County Rescue, officials said.

“It is a testament to the strength of our community that when multiple incidents unfold simultaneously, emergency services across Burke County come together seamlessly to ensure that those in need are cared for without delay,” said Burke County Public Information Officer Chris White.

The individual involved in the second crash was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, no one was found in or around the vehicle involved in the initial crash near the wedding venue.

As of 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Burkemont Mountain Road remains closed, leaving several guests at Hidden Hills Venue sheltered in place until the road can be safely reopened, according to reports.

Further updates on the investigation and road status will be provided by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Road conditions can be checked online at www.drivenc.gov.

No additional details have been made available.

