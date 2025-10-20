Father-daughter duo discovers hidden treasure in North Carolina mountains

CHARLOTTE — A jar of treasure hidden in the North Carolina mountains was found Saturday.

A Rock Hill coin maker hid the gold coins with a vague description of their location nine days before they were found.

He narrowed down the search each day with more clues.

A father-daughter duo from Georgia found the coins which are worth about $41,000.

The prize originally started as $26,000 worth of gold coins but quickly grew as every time someone signed up for the hunt $10 was added to the pool.

The winners located the prize by saving trail cam footage posted on the search website and matching it with cloud data from Zoom Earth.

They say they plan to donate $16,000 of the treasure to the Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.

