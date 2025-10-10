$25,000 treasure hunt launched in the Blue Ridge Mountains

CHARLOTTE — A $25,000 treasure hunt is now underway in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A Charlotte coin maker stashed a mason jar full of gold coins somewhere on the forest floor near a public hiking trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Clue No. 1: On Day 1, the possible location of the treasure covered a 420-mile-wide circle. The area shrinks each day until it’s just one foot wide on Day 21. By Friday, the circle had narrowed to 340 miles.

Clue No. 2: There is a 24/7 webcam focused on the treasure, which updates every 10 minutes.

Clue No. 3: There are daily drone photos that show a birds eye view of the treasure’s location. Each day the drone photo will get higher so treasure hunters can find more details from the landscape.

The organizers said $20,000 will go toward Helene recovery in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

