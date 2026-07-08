Hazmat crews respond to chemical spill at Mooresville plant

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Fire and rescue teams are working to clean up a chemical spill at a manufacturing plant in Mooresville Wednesday morning.

It happened at Liburdi Dimetrics and Turbine Services along Charlotte Highway. The company specializes in developing orbital welding systems and gas turbine repair.

According to Mooresville Fire and Rescue, there are currently no threats to the public.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured images of the scene. Hazmat crews and multiple fire trucks were seen assessing the damage. Channel 9 even spotted someone getting hosed off outside the facility.

0 of 4 Hazmat response at Mooresville manufacturing company Mooresville Fire and Rescue responded to a chemical spill at Liburdi Dimetrics & Turbine Services on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Hazmat response at Mooresville manufacturing company Mooresville Fire and Rescue responded to a chemical spill at Liburdi Dimetrics & Turbine Services on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Hazmat response at Mooresville manufacturing company Mooresville Fire and Rescue responded to a chemical spill at Liburdi Dimetrics & Turbine Services on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Hazmat response at Mooresville manufacturing company Mooresville Fire and Rescue responded to a chemical spill at Liburdi Dimetrics & Turbine Services on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Channel 9 is asking what kind of chemical was spilled and how. We’re also asking if anyone was hurt and how the spill is affecting operations at the facility.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group