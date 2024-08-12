FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI arrested a Burke County man for allegedly assaulting multiple officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Last week, Gregory Peck was charged with multiple felonies, according to a warrant dated Aug. 5.

Federal investigators said that during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Peck was seen on camera hitting an officer with a flagpole. They said he sprayed a different officer with a so-called “orange substance” after he was seen on camera holding a can of “some sort of spray.”

Investigators said Peck also grabbed an officer by the collar while other rioters assaulted him. The officer “appeared to have trouble breathing,” the FBI said, and that led multiple rioters to say “He can’t breathe!” and “Let him go!”

Videos show that Peck eventually released that officer, investigators said.

