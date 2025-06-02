FBI offers $15K reward after 11 hurt, 1 killed at Catawba County house party

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators were still collecting evidence Monday after 11 people were wounded and one was killed in a mass shooting that happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward leading to the identity, arrest, and successful prosecution of suspects.

At least two people fired shots where there were about 100 people at a house party, deputies said.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with a witness who said a gunman fired from a wood line above the home.

0 of 10 Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County

Deputies are looking into the possibility the gunmen walked in from the road.

The FBI, State Bureau of Investigation and Catawba County sheriff’s deputies were back at the scene Monday morning.

Shawn Patrick Hood, 58, was shot and killed inside the home at the party that had people as young as 16 years old.

There was a coverage charge for people without identification, according to a Snapchat post.

Investigators said multiple weapons were used in the shooting and as many as 80 rounds were fired.

No one has been charged in connection with the shooting.

One of the shooting victims spoke with Faherty.

Some people at the party returned fire possibly saving lives, said Quentin Malone, who still had a bullet lodged in his ankle.

“I was trying to run and get out but since there was so many people, people were just falling over each other and tripping over each other,” Malone said. “I just, honestly, I froze. I didn’t know what else to do. And if there weren’t other people there that started firing back, I honestly think it would have been way worse than what it was.”

Alcohol Law Enforcement is involved in the investigation and agents are looking into the possibility of people drinking underage.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene until Wednesday.

The FBI is asking anyone who has video, pictures , or tips about the shooting to contact them here.

VIDEO: Deputies respond to mass shooting at party in Catawba County