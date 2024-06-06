Local

Providence Day withdraws bid for Charlotte mansion

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Akers Estate in Stonehaven

CHARLOTTE — Providence Day School is withdrawing its bid for a historic mansion in south Charlotte.

The mansion known as Akers Estate sits on 6.4 acres in Stonehaven on Sardis Road.

An unnamed prospective buyer is interested in preserving the mansion and developing the site, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Neighbors were concerned the historic home would be torn down and replaced with athletic fields.

