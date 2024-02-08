FCC bans robocalls generated by AI

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday it’s illegal to make robocalls using voices generated by artificial intelligence.

The ruling gives state leaders a new mechanism to go after companies that use that technology, and consumers could file lawsuits.

The FCC can also fine or block companies that use AI for robocalls.

Actors using AI to scam people into thinking loved ones are in danger

