FDA announces recall for cholesterol medication

CHARLOTTE — There’s a recall for thousands of bottles of cholesterol medication.

The FDA said Ascend Laboratories is pulling atorvastatin calcium tablets, used to treat high cholesterol.

They said the pills may not dissolve properly after you take them.

The recall applies to the 10, 20, 40 and 80 milligram tablets in the 90-count bottles.

This is a class two recall, meaning the effects are temporary or medically reversable.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Infant sleep product recalls

Consumer Reports: Infant sleep product recalls

©2025 Cox Media Group