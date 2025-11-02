Local

FDA announces recall for cholesterol medication

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — There’s a recall for thousands of bottles of cholesterol medication.

The FDA said Ascend Laboratories is pulling atorvastatin calcium tablets, used to treat high cholesterol.

They said the pills may not dissolve properly after you take them.

The recall applies to the 10, 20, 40 and 80 milligram tablets in the 90-count bottles.

This is a class two recall, meaning the effects are temporary or medically reversable.

