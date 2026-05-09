Board presses CMS Superintendent for clarity ahead of budget vote

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools’ budget talks grew tense Friday as board members pressed Superintendent Crystal Hill for clearer answers ahead of the district’s May 15 deadline.

Several members said they were frustrated that key information had not been presented sooner, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Board member Shamaiye Haynes told Hill, “I think you should take responsibility for not making this clear… I feel like we’ve talked in circles for months.” She later added she felt she had to “play games” to get answers.

The board rejected Hill’s initial $2.1 billion proposal on April 28, citing concerns about equity, mental‑health support, and how CMS will handle reduced state funding next year. Hill has until 3 p.m. Monday to deliver a revised plan, which the board will vote on Tuesday.

Friday’s meeting grew tense at times, with Vice Chair Dee Rankin saying, “Some of those comments are real snippy, and I don’t appreciate it… There’s too much tension in here.”

Board member Charlitta Hatch said the disagreements reflect governance in action, adding that the board wants to ensure public dollars align with community priorities.

CMS still doesn’t know how large a raise the state will approve for teachers. Hill’s proposal assumes a 3% raise based on past trends, but lawmakers may approve 5% to 9%.

Because the state does not fund roughly 2,700 CMS positions, the district must rely on county dollars to match raises for those employees.

CMS has cut central office and part‑time positions to create more than $6 million in contingency funds, enough to cover raises to about 6%. Higher raises would require cutting more vacant positions.

Hill said asking the county for more money isn’t realistic because county projections are based on a 3% raise.

Hill also presented options to replace the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program, which would cost $2.4 million next year. Alternatives include:

A district‑wide mental‑health warning‑sign training for all staff

A rollout of CMS’s own SEL framework, “Got Your Back”

Redirecting the $2.4 million to support these new initiatives

She also proposed expanding a family‑engagement program from 8 to 13 schools, adding professional development, and allocating $567,000 for the ParentSquare communication platform.

©2026 Cox Media Group