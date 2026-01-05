FDA misses deadline to propose formaldehyde ban in hair products

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration missed its deadline on Dec. 31, 2025, to propose a rule that would ban formaldehyde in hair-straightening products.

Leaders said the chemical can increase the risk of uterine fibroids, infertility, and hormone-related cancers.

Users and salon workers have been pushing for a ban on the ingredient since 2021.

The FDA said a ruling is still in the works.

