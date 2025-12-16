FDA sends warning to NC retailers for not removing recalled baby formula

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to multiple retailers, including several in North Carolina, for failing to remove recalled baby formula from their shelves amid an outbreak of infant botulism.

In early November, the FDA recalled ByHeart baby formula after reports indicated an outbreak linked to the product. The recall was prompted by serious health risks, including the contamination associated with infant botulism, which can lead to severe consequences in infants.

The FDA reported that 51 children across 19 states, including North Carolina, have been suspected or confirmed to have cases of infant botulism after exposure to the recalled formula.

Despite multiple communications from the FDA to retailers like Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Albertsons, none of the companies responded. The agency noted the urgency of these communications due to the health risk associated with consuming the contaminated formula.

The FDA says it’s working to ensure recalled products are removed from retail shelves.

(VIDEO >> Expanding gas tanks: First an Action 9 Investigation, now a safety recall)

Expanding gas tanks: First an Action 9 Investigation, now a safety recall

©2025 Cox Media Group