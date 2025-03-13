Federal agencies conduct sex offender compliance operation in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A joint operation conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies checked 176 sex offenders and 152 residences in Lincoln County on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

The operation involved the U.S. Marshal’s Service Western District of North Carolina and the U.S. Marshal’s Carolinas Regional Task Force, focusing on ensuring compliance among registered sex offenders.

During the checks, 22 homes were searched, and no probation violations were found, demonstrating the effectiveness of the monitoring efforts.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes its commitment to closely monitoring all registered sex offenders residing in the county.

Regular checks are conducted by deputies specializing in this area to ensure compliance and safety.

Sheriff Bill Beam has reinforced the importance of these operations, which involve collaboration between local, state, and federal agencies to maintain public safety.

VIDEO: Meet the K-9 trained to detect electronics in sex offenders’ homes

