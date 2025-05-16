Federal funding cuts leading to crisis in local food pantries

WAXHAW, N.C. — Cuts to federal funding are impacting Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina, and trickling down to other local organizations.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito found that even in Union County, smaller food pantries are facing big problems.

Common Heart in Union County said their back wall is normally filled with food, but some of the shelves were bare on Friday, and a normally-stocked fridge was diminished.

But while the supplies are fewer, the bustling of carts was non-stop at the food pantry in Waxhaw. Box after box went into about 200 cars that were lined up.

“My husband and I are seniors, and the grocery store prices have risen. We come out to get a supplement,” said Doris Mills.

Behind the scenes, Ryan Kolbe with Common Heart says he wasn’t sure if they’d even have meat to give out.

“It’s really difficult with all the uncertainty and I’m glad this pantry turned out well. Second Harvest was able to get this together, but going through the weeks leading up to it, not knowing if there was going to be enough,” Kolbe said.

On April 13, the nonprofit sent Common Heart a letter saying cuts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed funding for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, by 50%. As a result, Second Harvest is distributing less produce, dairy and frozen meat to its partner agencies, like Common Heart. For this quarter, there wouldn’t be any milk, eggs, or cheese.

The following week, Common Heart got a notice that it wouldn’t get its TEFAP food allocation for the rest of the month.

“On May 2, looking at our freezer, we had four boxes of ground beef left that was enough to serve one or two pantries, then we would have nothing,” Kolbe said.

He says they were able to pick up some TEFAP food last week, but he worries it may not be enough to feed all of the people who really need it.

Common Heart says because of the uncertainty with their meat supply, they need people to donate canned meat like tuna fish. They’re also asking for people to donate to cover the costs cut by the federal government.

