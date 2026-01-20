Federal health insurance enrollment drops 22% in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Enrollment for federal health insurance is down 22% in North Carolina.

According to the Morganton Herald, the state has more than 755,000 enrollees this year.

That’s compared to the more than 975,000 people who signed up in 2025.

Those numbers are much less than what state officials project in October.

