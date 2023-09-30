Federal investment helps create 160 jobs in Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. — A big federal investment is expected to support manufacturing in Gaston County.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded Gaston College in Dallas a $1.1 million grant to help the school expand its Textile Technology Center.

Officials say the investment will strengthen the area’s talent pipeline.

““This grant will bring good-paying jobs to the Dallas area and help our state’s textile industry thrive,” said N.C. Governor Roy Cooper.

The grant is being matched with local funding.

The federal agency said it’ll help create or retain as many as 160 jobs.

(WATCH BELOW: Multi-million dollar expansion project bringing several jobs to Union Co.)

