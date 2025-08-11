FedEx driver charged with stealing, cashing SC lottery tickets

FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged Marvin Naquan Mann, Jr., 33, with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets, following an investigation requested by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Mann was charged after allegedly passing stolen South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off tickets on June 27.

According to the warrant, Mann, who was employed as a delivery driver for FedEx, admitted to unlawfully obtaining the lottery tickets while transporting them to a retailer.

He then attempted to have the tickets scanned at the Circle K Store on Carowinds Boulevard.

Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed Mann’s actions at the store.

Mann was booked into the York County Detention Center following the charges. The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

