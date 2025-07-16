Harris Teeter employee accused of stealing over $11,000 from store

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte say an employee at Harris Teeter is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local store.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 9, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Brittany Allison Gardner on Monday for a felony charge of larceny by an employee.

Gardner is accused of taking $11,170 after it had been delivered to the store, according to a CMPD report. Gardner was arrested on Monday.

Brittany Gardner

The police report didn’t say which Harris Teeter location Gardner worked at.

Gardner was released from custody on a $35,000 bond, according to jail records.

We’re working on getting more details on Gardner’s arrest, and we reached out to Harris Teeter for a comment. Check back for updates.

