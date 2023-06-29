Feds begin investigation into emergency landing at CLT

CHARLOTTE — The investigation into why the landing gear on a Delta flight didn’t work Wednesday is just beginning.

Everyone involved is OK after Delta flight 1092 touched down at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday morning without its front landing gear extended.

On Thursday, passengers told Channel 9′s Almiya White that they got their bags back, and a few of them flew back to Atlanta. Others will have their bags shipped to them.

Many passengers are asking the same question: How did this happen?

White spoke with an aviation expert Thursday to get that answer.

The plane, which originated from Atlanta, landed in Charlotte without its landing nose gear. More than 100 people were on board, including two pilots and three flight attendants.

According to aviation expert Michael Lowrey, pilots go through a checklist just before landing. He said that list indicates if the landing gear is down and locked in place.

Lowrey said once pilots receive a unsafe nose gear alert, they communicate that to air traffic control.

“So, what you would do is you would go and do a fly by to make sure that, you know, your gear is still up. And that’s what they did. That’s very common,” he said. “And then eventually you come down and do a landing, pretty much like normal, but just keep the nose up as long as he can.”

Lowrey went on to say the purpose of the pilots keeping the nose up in this situation was to minimize damage to the front of the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the landing gear didn’t work.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian shared a statement with Channel 9 about the incident:

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the crew of Delta flight 1092 who took such great care of our customers today after the aircraft’s nose gear failed to deploy. Our crews train extensively for situations like this and I’m proud of their professionalism in landing the aircraft safely. To our customers onboard, please know that your safety is our No. 1 priority – always. We have your back, and our teams are working to get you to your final destination just as quickly as possible. Thanks as always for the trust you place in us.”

Video shows plane landing without nose gear extended

