Feds offer $20K reward in gang-related drive-by shootings in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — The ATF and FBI are offering a $20,000 reward for information in a string of gang-related shootings in Lancaster.

The drive-by shootings spanned multiple locations between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 that left one person dead and homes shot up.

Investigators believe the shootings were in retaliation for a deadly drive-by shooting on Clinton Avenue.

Arrests have been made but investigators want everyone to be held accountable.

“This violence will likely continue until those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “ATF and our federal and local law enforcement partners are committed to stopping this chain of violence and finding those responsible for the death of Jelani Jackson.”

