19-year-old man charged in Lancaster shooting death, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — Officers charged Kenyan Blair, 19, of Lancaster, Wednesday with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jelani Jackson, also of Lancaster, police said.

Officers were called to Clinton Avenue near Ruth Street on Sept. 4 after someone was shot, Lancaster police said.

Jackson who had been shot was taken to MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center where he later died.

“Preventing and addressing violent crime is the top priority of the Lancaster Police Department,” stated Chief Don Roper in a news release. “Our dedicated officers and law enforcement partners devoted extensive hours to resolving the tragic shooting that resulted in the loss of a young man’s life.”

Blair was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was already in the Lancaster County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with the latest warrants.

