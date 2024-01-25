Feds sue to block Novant from acquiring 2 Lake Norman-area hospitals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Novant Health from buying two Lake Norman-area hospitals.

Last year, Novant announced the $320 million acquisition of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center. The two hospitals came as part of a deal from Community Health Systems, Inc.

The FTC alleges the deal would raise prices for patients and reduce incentives to invest in quality care. They say if the deal goes through, Novant would control 65% of most inpatient hospitals for the east Lake Norman area.

The FTC is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against the deal.

Channel 9 reached out to Novant for comment on the lawsuit. In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital system said they will “pursue available legal responses” to the lawsuit.

“As a nationally recognized leader in quality and patient safety, Novant Health is committed to delivering the highest-quality, patient-centered, physician-directed care to the communities served by Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers,” the statement reads. “As we keep that commitment across North Carolina, including throughout the Greater Charlotte area, we will pursue available legal responses to the FTC’s flawed position announced today. We remain confident that Novant Health can bring exceptional care, leading-edge innovation, and long-term stability to Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers.”

