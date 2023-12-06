Novant cuts positions as company changes IT system

CHARLOTTE — Some Novant Health employees are losing their jobs as the company changes its IT system.

“As we evolve to best support our patients, team members, and communities we serve, we are establishing a new IT model for our Digital Products and Services (DPS) team,” said Novant in a statement. “Over the next several months, some DPS services will be transferred to an external partner with demonstrated success in the healthcare industry, providing efficient, 24/7 support to optimize the user experience. We are working with team members who are impacted to ease the transition and are grateful for their service to Novant Health and our patients.”

Novant would not say how many employees are affected.

