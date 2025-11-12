Anson County deputies search for armed and dangerous suspect

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony warrants for Jatwann Laqavious Howard, also known as “Phizzle,” who is considered armed and dangerous.

Howard is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has provided a contact number, 704-694-4188, for tips regarding Howard’s location. Alternatively, individuals can call 911.

