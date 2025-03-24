Multiple police agencies on scene after chase, crash in Anson County

WADESBORO, N.C. — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a chase Monday that ended with a crash in Anson County.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito was at the scene on Little Creek Road, between Randall and Plank roads. She was working to find out how many people were in the car that crashed and if any of them were hurt.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office said they initiated the chase early Monday morning in Wadesboro. Deputies told Channel 9 officers with the Polkton Police Department came in to assist.

The sheriff’s office said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also called in to help with the investigation. They were in the area Monday, collecting evidence and speaking with law enforcement officers involved.

The Polkton police chief told Channel 9 they would release more information on the people that were inside the car as soon as possible.

