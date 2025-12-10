FEMA allocates $3.4M to rebuild Avery County Senior Center

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Federal funding is set to help Avery County rebuild its senior center, which was destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated $3.4 million to Avery County to rebuild the senior center and repair the administrative offices damaged by the storm.

“Ohh it’s great. It’s very great when you just don’t feel like fixing your own food,” said Joyce Brewer, a resident near Newland who appreciates the assistance.

Phillip Adams from the Avery Senior Center emphasized the importance of the center, stating, “We’re very big into health promotions, chronic disease management, social security, and Medicare. All those other programs seniors need.”

Ruth Shirley, a volunteer at the senior center, expressed gratitude for FEMA’s help, saying, “The senior center is one of the unrecognized heroes in this county. The things that they do. The home health ... making sure they get the prescriptions, going shopping for them.”

The Avery County Senior Center serves over a thousand people annually, providing hundreds of meals each week. Since the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, the center has had to relocate twice and is currently operating from a restaurant near Elk Park.

In addition to the senior center, the county administrative offices suffered heavy water damage and remain in need of repair. FEMA’s funding will also be used to waterproof these offices.

Avery County is seeking an additional $5 million in grant money to assist with construction costs for the new senior center. However, no timeline has been set for when construction will begin or how long it will take.

Other areas in Western North Carolina are also receiving federal funds for recovery projects.

Asheville is allocated $10.7 million for various projects, while Spruce Pine will receive $1.2 million to repair its water and wastewater distribution systems. Beech Mountain is set to receive $1.6 million in aid.

The federal assistance is expected to help Avery County restore vital services for its senior population, though the timeline for completion remains uncertain.

VIDEO: After Helene, solar provided power to western N.C., now they’re getting permanent systems

After Helene, solar provided power to western N.C., now they’re getting permanent systems

©2025 Cox Media Group