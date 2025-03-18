Hospital systems fight over services in York County

FORT MILL, S.C. — Atrium Health wants to purchase a Fort Mill EMS company but Piedmont Medical Center which has a major footprint in York County is fighting the deal.

Atrium Health is also seeking to take over operations in the county. Officials for the hospital system said the deal would elevate services there.

However, some said it could hurt one of York County’s top employers.

“I encourage you to vote yes to this,” said Timothy McMichael, the chief of Fort Mill EMS.

McMichael is asking York County’s council to approve a plan allowing Atrium Health to take over its EMS service contract in York County.

Officials at Piedmont spoke out against it.

“The current administration was not approached by Fort Mill EMS regarding their desire to be acquired,” an official with Piedmont said. “We would have appreciated an opportunity to engage with them to understand their needs.”

Piedmont said it’s the third largest employer in York County with two hospitals and three emergency departments in the county.

Councilman William “Bump” Roddey said the deal between Atrium and Fort Mill EMS could inadvertently hurt Piedmont and its employees.

“I think we need to take a step back and see if allowing Atrium to come in is the best thing for our community,” Roddey said. “We will be selling ourselves short if we don’t digest what Piedmont meant to this community.”

In a statement, Atrium Health said it has a large presence in York County -- a strong commitment to the community and said: “We believe by joining together. We will be able to elevate the level of care our communities deserve.”

Councilman Andy Litten said the county’s only focus should be if Atrium can fulfill the contract requirements.

“Fort Mill EMS is a business,” Litten said. “It’s not for the government to say who can or who cannot sell to who or who else.”

Fort Mill EMS has said the transition will not affect response times or service coverage.

Council members voted yes to the preliminary plan Monday night.

A final vote could take place in two weeks.

Atrium Health statement:

Atrium Health has a large presence in York County and a strong commitment to serving this community. Fort Mill EMS has been providing high-quality emergency services to the residents of York County for 70 years, and we believe by joining together, we will be able to elevate the level of care our communities deserve.

