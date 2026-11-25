HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory-based fiber-optics company is planning a $140 million expansion expected to bring 200 new jobs to Catawba County.

Hickory City Council and the Catawba County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an economic development agreement with US Conec during a public hearing Monday.

The company is eligible for up to $4.72 million in incentives — $2.52 million from the city over six years and $2.2 million from the county.

The payments would come as a return of 75% of property taxes paid on the new investment, with payments expected to begin in 2029, according to the Hickory Record.

US Conec plans to move into and equip a 221,000-square-foot building under construction off Fairgrove Church Road.

The expansion is expected to create 200 jobs in addition to the company’s 285 existing jobs in the county.

The new positions are expected to pay an average annual salary of at least $60,000, according to the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

After the six-year incentive period, the company is expected to pay about $1 million in property taxes to Hickory, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation Vice President Nathan Huret said.

The agreement also includes clawback protections if US Conec does not meet its commitments.

Huret said US Conec considered sites in Texas and the Greenville, South Carolina, area before choosing Hickory.

The company, founded in 1992, is jointly owned by Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd. and NTT Advanced Technology Corporation.

In addition to the $140 million expansion, US Conec is moving into part of the former Transportation Insight headquarters in downtown Hickory and building two other facilities, one 40,000 square feet and another 80,000 square feet, on property it owns in the city.

Two people raised concerns about the incentives during Monday’s public hearing. Jailyn Seabrooks, with the AFL-CIO in North Carolina, urged local leaders to make sure the company follows through on its promises.

Seabrooks pointed to concerns about companies failing to meet job and investment targets under economic development agreements and said public funds are not always fully recovered.

Catawba County canceled economic development agreements with Wanzl in 2026 and Pöppelmann Plastics in 2025. Neither company received incentive payments.

Hickory City Council member Tony Wood said he hopes future companies will follow Microsoft’s approach to growth and expansion.

In 2022, Hickory, Maiden, Conover and Catawba County approved an agreement with Microsoft tied to at least $1 billion in investment and four planned data center sites. The agreement included property tax incentives.

Microsoft announced its “Building Community-First Infrastructure” initiative in 2026, saying it would not seek incentive payments from local communities where it builds data centers.

Catawba County and the municipalities signed agreements ending their incentive arrangements with the company in August.

“Highly profitable companies can grow in Hickory based on Hickory’s merits alone,” Wood said. “I’m hopeful companies in the future will follow that path.”

The US Conec agreement comes as another major economic development project moves forward in nearby Davidson County.

Commissioners there approved a $7.68 million incentive package Monday for “Project Emerald,” which is expected to bring more than $1 billion in investment. Lexington City Council previously approved another $3.25 million in incentives, according to the Hickory Record.

The company behind Project Emerald had not been publicly identified as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

John H. Boyd, founder and principal of site-selection firm The Boyd Co., said the project was likely connected to Corning’s North Carolina expansion.

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