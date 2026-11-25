PAGELAND, S.C. — A Sumter man is facing multiple charges after Pageland police say they arrested him in connection with 27 pounds of marijuana.

The Pageland Police Department identified the suspect as Dennis Dequan James Williams.

Pageland traffic stop leads to drug trafficking, weapons charges

He is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and expired registration.

Police did not release additional details about the arrest, including when or where it happened.

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