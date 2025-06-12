Fiery semi-trailer crash blocks I-85 North in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is asking for more information about a fiery crash involving two semi-trailers on Interstate 85 in Davidson County overnight.

The crash happened before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Channel 9 viewer shared video that showed the two trucks on the side of the interstate, with a trailer engulfed in flames.

The road was blocked due to the crash near Exit 91, and the northbound lanes were still impacted as of Thursday morning, according to North Carolina traffic officials.

We’re reaching out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more details on the crash, including if anyone was hurt. Davidson County officials confirmed that injuries were reported.

