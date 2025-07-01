Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-40 west in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A serious traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer occurred on Interstate 40 near mile marker 94.4 just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, causing the vehicle to catch fire and sustain significant damage.

Due to the severity of the incident and the presence of heavy debris and hazardous materials, I-40 westbound has been fully shut down.

Officials estimate the closure will last approximately four hours, with an expected reopening around 10 p.m.

The tractor-trailer involved in the accident appears to have been carrying large spools of industrial wire or copper tubing.

Authorities describe the incident as a high-impact crash followed by a fire.

First responders, including local fire departments, law enforcement, Burke County Emergency Services, and emergency road crews, are on site coordinating efforts to remove debris and ensure roadway safety.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes via U.S. Highway 70 or other parallel corridors.

Traffic on I-40 Eastbound remains open at this time, but delays are expected.

At this time, there is no information regarding injuries, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

