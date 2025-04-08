FIFA Club World Cup trophy presented in Charlotte ahead of tournament

CHARLOTTE — FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in Charlotte on Tuesday to present the Club World Cup trophy ahead of the 2025 tournament.

Mayor Vi Lyles and David Tepper, of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, were excited to announce the Club World Cup matches, which will be at the Bank of America Stadium in June.

Tepper and Infantino said it’s just the start of the relationship between the largest soccer organization in the world and the Queen City.

“We are very happy to bring the best of the world, the best players, the best teams to showcase them in this FIFA Club World Cup here, a new competition that will make history,” Infantino said. “And it is the first, and as we know, there is only one first.”

Tepper also previewed that Charlotte is a contender to host matches for the Women’s World Cup in 2031.

Tickets for this summer’s Club World Cup matches are still on sale.

