Fight between sheriff’s office employees leads to stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a stabbing at the magistrate’s office on Monday afternoon.

Channel 9 saw a large CMPD presence outside the jail at the Charlotte City Magistrate’s office on East 4th Street.

Sources tell Channel 9 that two female civilian employees with the Sheriff’s Office were arguing when one of them stabbed the other.

Neither of the employees involved was a sworn officer.

The crime scene is set up in the intake area, sources tell Channel 9.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

