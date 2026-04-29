Fight escalates to shooting at Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fight inside a home on Tuesday on Mott Road in Mooresville led to a shooting, the Iredell County Sheriff said.

A man was shot in the chest and taken to Duke Health Lake Norman Hospital, and is in stable condition. He said he didn’t know the shooter.

Two women were inside the home when a firearm was discharged, striking the victim, the sheriff said. Narcotics were at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges may be filed, the sheriff said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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