Panthers pick up 5th-year option on QB Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Bryce Young’s rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

This will keep him with the Panthers through the 2027 season.

Young’s coming off a career season, setting new highs in everything from passing yards (3,011), touchdowns (23), completion percentage (63.6), to passer rating (87.8), the Panthers said. He also had six of his 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime last year, and that 12 remains the most of any quarterback in the league since 2023, when he entered the league.

Young was first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

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