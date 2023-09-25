‘Fight the Flame’ 5k raises awareness about complex regional pain syndrome

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of runners and walkers participated in the ‘Fight the Flame’ 5k in southeast Charlotte on Sunday.

The 10th annual race wound its way through McAlpine Creek Park. Its goal was to raise awareness about complex regional pain syndrome.

The syndrome typically affects limbs after an injury and there is no cure for it.

“So much of the medical community does not know about it, even though its been around since the civil war,” Executive Director of Fight the Flame, Beth Stillitano said. “They have many documented cases in the civil war, but it’s still just not known, so if our doctors don’t know about it, certainly the public doesn’t know about it, and for most people it takes them 8 to 10 doctors to get it diagnosed, that’s too much.”

‘Fight the Flame’ has raised more than $180,000 to help people cope with the pain and recommend alterative therapies.

