CHARLOTTE — A woman said she was attacked while shopping at the Food Lion on Ashely Road in west Charlotte Tuesday night, and the confrontation ended with two suspects stealing her car at gunpoint in the parking lot, police said. Officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later found the vehicle and arrested two women and charged them with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim, Kamani Brooks, said the next day that she was still shaken up.

Brooks said she was shopping for dinner when a woman attacked her.

“I was defending myself and then her friend came and jumped in on me,” Brooks said.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with Brooks over the phone on Tuesday.

She said the two women managed to get her car key and bolted out of the grocery store.

Brooks followed them to the parking lot, trying to get her key back when she said one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

“She said she was going to shoot me, and she was going to pistol whip me,” Brooks said.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said, but Brooks didn’t know that as she stared down the barrel.

“This situation has been so traumatic for me,” she said. “I have a son. I have a three-year-old son. This is traumatizing to me. What if I was with my child?”

She called police who found the stolen car down the street in the Walmart parking lot on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Two women were inside, police said.

Kayla Ashford and Christina Garland were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Fight inside west Charlotte grocery store ends with car stolen at gunpoint From left: Kayla Ashford, Christina Garland

“I want them to go to jail. They are bullies around this city,” Brooks said.

She recognized one of the suspects, because her cousin had run-ins with her before.

The suspects are being held in jail on no bond.

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