Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff in Hickory parking lot

HICKORY, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a barricaded standoff in the parking lot of a Hickory Food Lion Monday afternoon.

The standoff lasted more than two hours in Springs Crossing.

The U.S. Marshals Service, police, and sheriff deputies were talking to someone barricaded in a car around noon.

Officials told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the man inside the car was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including being a registered sex offender.

The man refused to leave the vehicle. Just before 1 p.m., SWAT crews pulled the doors off the car, and apprehended the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Road reopens after tear gas deployed, ends SWAT standoff

Road reopens after tear gas deployed, ends SWAT standoff

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