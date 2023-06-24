Fight leads to shooting in NoDa, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Friday night in the heart of NoDa, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Officers were called to North Davidson and East 34th streets at about 8 p.m. after getting reports of a fight that led to a shooting.
A shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
North Davidson was shut down between 34th and 35th streets.
No further information has been released.
