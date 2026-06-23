Final phase of NASCAR hall renovations underway

CHARLOTTE — The Holder Construction Group has started work on the last leg of a $25 million renovation project at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Charlotte City Council approved the Atlanta-based construction group’s third continuous contract on the project for just over $6 million on June 8.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority manages the hall of fame on behalf of the city government. According to a CRVA spokesperson, phase two of the project represents the remaining authorization for construction activities associated with the overall renovation project.

Improvements during phase two will include an enhanced entry, new educational and interactive learning spaces and a redone Gear Shop retail experience. Dining and event gathering spaces will also receive an update.

Read more here.

©2026 Cox Media Group