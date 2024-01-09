Fire at Charlotte Premium Outlets under investigation

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Charlotte Premium Outlets overnight.

The incident occurred on the 5400 block of New Fashion Way just before midnight Monday.

Channel 9 crews observed multiple fire trucks at the scene, however, the damage was not visible.

Firefighters said it took just over 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

