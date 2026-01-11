Fire crews battle flames in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled flames in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 8800 block of Fieldcroft Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said there was smoke showing when crews arrived.

The fire was controlled within 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

