Local

Fire crews free trapped person following north Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fire crews free trapped person following north Charlotte crash
Fire crews free trapped person following north Charlotte crash (Charlotte Fire Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews freed a person from a vehicle involved in a north Charlotte crash Friday afternoon.

MEDIC and Charlotte Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sunset Roads around 4 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews said one patient was pinned inside a vehicle when they arrived. The person was freed through careful extraction, fire officials said.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries around 4:30 p.m., MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Driver fights with auto insurance over repairs, ends up buying another car

Driver fights with auto insurance over repairs, ends up buying another car

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read