Fire crews free trapped person following north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews freed a person from a vehicle involved in a north Charlotte crash Friday afternoon.
MEDIC and Charlotte Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sunset Roads around 4 p.m. Friday.
Fire crews said one patient was pinned inside a vehicle when they arrived. The person was freed through careful extraction, fire officials said.
The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries around 4:30 p.m., MEDIC said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the crash.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
