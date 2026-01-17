Fire crews free trapped person following north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews freed a person from a vehicle involved in a north Charlotte crash Friday afternoon.

MEDIC and Charlotte Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sunset Roads around 4 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews said one patient was pinned inside a vehicle when they arrived. The person was freed through careful extraction, fire officials said.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries around 4:30 p.m., MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

