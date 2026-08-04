Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain returns with scattered downpours, gusty winds

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Better rain chances return today with scattered downpours.
  • Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats this afternoon through the evening.
  • This may lead to some minor flooding concerns.
  • Highs in the low to mid 80s but high humidity continues.
  • This pattern remains unsettled through tomorrow before starting to dry up by late week.
  • Temps return to near 90 degrees by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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