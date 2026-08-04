FORECAST: Rain returns with scattered downpours, gusty winds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Better rain chances return today with scattered downpours.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats this afternoon through the evening.

This may lead to some minor flooding concerns.

Highs in the low to mid 80s but high humidity continues.

This pattern remains unsettled through tomorrow before starting to dry up by late week.

Temps return to near 90 degrees by the weekend.

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