FORECAST: Rain returns with scattered downpours, gusty winds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Better rain chances return today with scattered downpours.
- Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats this afternoon through the evening.
- This may lead to some minor flooding concerns.
- Highs in the low to mid 80s but high humidity continues.
- This pattern remains unsettled through tomorrow before starting to dry up by late week.
- Temps return to near 90 degrees by the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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